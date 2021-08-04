Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour [Image 4 of 5]

    Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Omar Smith, a task instructor from 904th Contracting Battalion,
    instructs a tour participant in basic rifle marksmanship at the Engagement
    Skills Trainer, April 8 on Fort Stewart, Georgia.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour [Image 5 of 5], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

