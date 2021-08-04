Members of Liberty, Long, Bryan and Ware counties participated in a combined

leadership tour, April 8 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The day began with a welcome

brief from the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Deputy Garrison Commander,

Mr. Steve Hood, and was followed by hands on activities to familiarize participants

with a day in the life of our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Soldiers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 11:56 Photo ID: 6602354 VIRIN: 210408-D-AI640-968 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 261.53 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour [Image 5 of 5], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.