Installation hosts community leaders during Combined Leadership Tour

Members of Liberty, Long, Bryan and Ware counties participated in a combined
leadership tour, April 8 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The day began with a welcome
brief from the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Deputy Garrison Commander,
Mr. Steve Hood, and was followed by hands on activities to familiarize participants
with a day in the life of our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Soldiers.
