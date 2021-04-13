INIOCHOS 21 kicks off

A U.S. Air Force pilot from the 510 Fighter Squadron (FS) poses with the ‘Buzzards’ hand signal at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 13, 2021. The 510th FS operated out of Andravida while participating in INIOCHOS 21, an annual exercise designed to provide advanced and realistic aircrew training to strengthen interoperability of allied and partner air forces during joint operations and air defenses to maintain joint readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

