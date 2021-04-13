INIOCHOS 21 kicks off

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron (FS) makes a sharp turn at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 13, 2021.

The 510th FS participated in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led exercise designed to enhance the interoperability and skills of allied and partner air forces in the accomplishment of joint operations and air defenses.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR