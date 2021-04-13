Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INIOCHOS 21 kicks off

    INIOCHOS 21 kicks off

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron (FS) makes a sharp turn at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 13, 2021.
    The 510th FS participated in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led exercise designed to enhance the interoperability and skills of allied and partner air forces in the accomplishment of joint operations and air defenses.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 10:16
    Photo ID: 6602211
    VIRIN: 210413-F-HQ196-1064
    Resolution: 4036x2690
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INIOCHOS 21 kicks off [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW
    INIOCHOS21

