INIOCHOS 21 kicks off

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron (FS) soars over Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 13, 2021. The 510th FS participated in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led, large force flying exercise. Participation in INIOCHOS 21 allowed the opportunity for U.S. Air Force pilots to develop and improve air readiness and interoperability with allied and partner air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

