INIOCHOS 21 kicks off

Three Hellenic air force F-16 Fighting Falcons await takeoff on the runway at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 13, 2021. The Hellenic air force is leading INIOCHOS 21, a multinational exercise designed to enhance the interoperability and skills of allied and partner air forces. The exercise assists in the accomplishment of future joint operations and air defenses, maintaining joint readiness and reassuring regional allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

