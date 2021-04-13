Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    INIOCHOS 21 kicks off [Image 3 of 5]

    INIOCHOS 21 kicks off

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Three Hellenic air force F-16 Fighting Falcons await takeoff on the runway at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 13, 2021. The Hellenic air force is leading INIOCHOS 21, a multinational exercise designed to enhance the interoperability and skills of allied and partner air forces. The exercise assists in the accomplishment of future joint operations and air defenses, maintaining joint readiness and reassuring regional allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 10:17
    Photo ID: 6602212
    VIRIN: 210413-F-HQ196-1158
    Resolution: 3610x2028
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INIOCHOS 21 kicks off [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    INIOCHOS 21 kicks off
    INIOCHOS 21 kicks off
    INIOCHOS 21 kicks off
    INIOCHOS 21 kicks off
    INIOCHOS 21 kicks off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW
    INIOCHOS21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT