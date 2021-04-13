INIOCHOS 21 kicks off

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off at night at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 13, 2021. The 510th FS participated in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led, large force flying exercise focused on strengthening partnerships and interoperability. In addition to enhancing combat readiness and strengthening bonds, INIOCHOS 21 provides participants the opportunity for developing capabilities in planning and conducting complex air operations in a multinational, joint forces environment, leading to an advanced level of training for all participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

