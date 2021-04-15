A Joint Multinational Readiness Center OC/T soldier takes a moment to give some one-on-one training to a U.S. Army Soldier with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, following a simulated battle scenario during Dragoon Ready 21. JMRC OC/Ts monitor training scenarios and give feedback to soldiers in the field in order to train and develop their skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry)
This work, OC/Ts train soldiers at Hohenfels Training Area [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
