Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    OC/Ts train soldiers at Hohenfels Training Area [Image 10 of 11]

    OC/Ts train soldiers at Hohenfels Training Area

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A Joint Multinational Readiness Center OC/T soldier takes a moment to give some one-on-one training to a U.S. Army Soldier with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, following a simulated battle scenario during Dragoon Ready 21. JMRC OC/Ts monitor training scenarios and give feedback to soldiers in the field in order to train and develop their skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 04:23
    Photo ID: 6601738
    VIRIN: 210415-A-ZE118-942
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.39 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OC/Ts train soldiers at Hohenfels Training Area [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    After the battle
    After the battle
    Time for a photo
    The faces of Dragoon Ready 21
    OC/Ts train soldiers with 2CR
    Ready for anything
    Ready to respond
    OPFOR ready for war
    Taking a breather...
    OC/Ts train soldiers at Hohenfels Training Area
    OPFOR takes a break

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2SCR
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    DragoonReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT