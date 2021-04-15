OPFOR ready for war

A soldier with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment OPFOR engages with soldiers from the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment in a simulated battle during Dragoon Ready 21 at the Hohenfels Training Area. The soldiers with the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's OPFOR serve to engage with training units in Hohenfels to provide realistic scenarios for training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry)

