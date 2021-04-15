A soldier with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment poses for a photograph during Dragoon Ready 21 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Dragoon Ready 21 promotes readiness and interoperability with U.S. Army Soldiers and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 04:23 Photo ID: 6601730 VIRIN: 210415-A-ZE118-519 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 15.56 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready to respond [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.