A Joint Multinational Readiness Center OC/T soldier takes a moment to give some one-on-one training to a U.S. Army Soldier with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, following a simulated battle scenario during Dragoon Ready 21. JMRC OC/Ts monitor training scenarios and give feedback to soldiers in the field in order to train and develop their skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 04:23 Photo ID: 6601727 VIRIN: 210415-A-ZE118-326 Resolution: 2945x1963 Size: 5.4 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OC/Ts train soldiers with 2CR [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.