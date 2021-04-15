Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Taking a breather... [Image 9 of 11]

    Taking a breather...

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A soldier with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment takes a short break following a battle scenario during Dragoon Ready 21 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Dragoon Ready 21 promotes readiness and interoperability with U.S. Army Soldiers and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 04:23
    Photo ID: 6601737
    VIRIN: 210415-A-ZE118-878
    Resolution: 4147x2765
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking a breather... [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    After the battle
    After the battle
    Time for a photo
    The faces of Dragoon Ready 21
    OC/Ts train soldiers with 2CR
    Ready for anything
    Ready to respond
    OPFOR ready for war
    Taking a breather...
    OC/Ts train soldiers at Hohenfels Training Area
    OPFOR takes a break

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2SCR
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    DragoonReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT