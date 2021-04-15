A soldier with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment takes a short break following a battle scenario during Dragoon Ready 21 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Dragoon Ready 21 promotes readiness and interoperability with U.S. Army Soldiers and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 04:23 Photo ID: 6601737 VIRIN: 210415-A-ZE118-878 Resolution: 4147x2765 Size: 8.42 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Taking a breather... [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.