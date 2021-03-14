Playing at Ground Zero

Members of the Air Force Band of the Pacific perform at a memorial commemorating the victims of the Great East Japan earthquake. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami.
