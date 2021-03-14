Memorial Wall

TSgt Michael Mannella, a trombonist for the Air Force Band of the Pacific, performs during a memorial service. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami.

Date Taken: 03.14.2021
Location: SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP