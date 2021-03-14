Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amidst the Flowers [Image 2 of 5]

    Amidst the Flowers

    SENDAI, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Members of the Air Force Band of the Pacific perform at a memorial commemorating the victims of the Great East Japan earthquake. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 02:26
    Photo ID: 6601671
    VIRIN: 210314-N-EH855-0013
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amidst the Flowers [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memorial Wall
    Amidst the Flowers
    Playing for a Present and Past Audience
    Notes for the Future
    Playing at Ground Zero

    tsunami
    earthquake
    band of the pacific
    pacaf band
    great east japan

