Members of the Air Force Band of the Pacific introduces themselves to their Japanese audience. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 01:19
|Photo ID:
|6601612
|VIRIN:
|210312-N-EH855-0015
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|MINAMISANRIKU, MIYAGI, JP
This work, Introductions to the Band [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS
