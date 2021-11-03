Members of the Air Force Band of the Pacific poses for a group photo after the memorial service of the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 01:19
|Photo ID:
|6601611
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-EH855-0062
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|RIKUZENTAKATA, IWATE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paying Respects [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS
