TSgt Michael Mannella, a trombonist for the Air Force Band of the Pacific, finishes his performance at the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake's memorial service. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 01:19
|Photo ID:
|6601610
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-EH855-0061
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|RIKUZENTAKATA, IWATE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Between Sets [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
