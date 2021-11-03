Lt. Col. Michael Hoerber, USAF Band of Pacific salutes during a memorial service during the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the anniversary.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 01:05 Photo ID: 6601605 VIRIN: 210311-N-EH855-0049 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.24 MB Location: RIKUZENTAKATA, IWATE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Solemn Salute [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.