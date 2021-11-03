Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to Fallen [Image 3 of 5]

    Salute to Fallen

    RIKUZENTAKATA, IWATE, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Lt. Col. Michael Hoerber, USAF Band of Pacific salutes during a memorial service during the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the anniversary.

    This work, Salute to Fallen [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tsunami
    earthquake
    band of the pacific
    pacaf band
    great east japan

