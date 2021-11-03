Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Painful Memories [Image 1 of 5]

    Painful Memories

    RIKUZENTAKATA, IWATE, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    A Japanese man walks to the Great East Japan earthquake memorial with a flower in hand during the earthquake's 10th anniversary.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 01:05
    Photo ID: 6601600
    VIRIN: 210311-N-EH855-0042
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: RIKUZENTAKATA, IWATE, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Painful Memories [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tsunami
    earthquake
    band of the pacific
    pacaf band
    great east japan

