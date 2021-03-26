210326-N-RB391-075 (March 26, 2021) RALEIGH, NC - Navy Electonics Technician (Nuclear Power) Petty Officer First Class Anthony Augustine wheels care packages out for delivery to local Sailors deployed overseas. (US Navy photo by Gregory White, NTAG Carolina public affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 11:34
|Photo ID:
|6600311
|VIRIN:
|210326-N-RB391-075
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
This work, A Box of Morale [Image 4 of 4], by Gregory White, identified by DVIDS
