A Box of Morale

210326-N-RB391-050 (March 26, 2021) RALEIGH, NC - Navy Electonics Technician (Nuclear Power) Petty Officer First Class Anthony Augustine and Navy Yeoman Petty Officer First Class Lilly A. Samson, NTAG Carolina Sailors, assemble care packages for local Sailors deployed overseas. Samson has been working with the USO and local Navy Operational Support Centers to prepare the care packages. (US Navy photo by Gregory White, NTAG Carolina public affairs)
