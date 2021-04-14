A Box of Morale

Photo By Gregory White | 210326-N-RB391-042 (March 26, 2021) RALEIGH, NC - Navy Yeoman Petty Officer First...... read more read more Photo By Gregory White | 210326-N-RB391-042 (March 26, 2021) RALEIGH, NC - Navy Yeoman Petty Officer First Class Lilly A. Samson, an NTAG Carolina waiver clerk and Powhattan, Virgina native, seals up a box full of gift items for deployed servicemembers. Samson has been working with the USO and local Navy Operational Support Centers to prepare the care packages. (US Navy photo by Gregory White, NTAG Carolina public affairs) see less | View Image Page

RALEIGH – As a deployed service member, there may not be many comforts of home, but one thing can help bring some comforts FROM home – mail call!



Petty Officer 1st Class Lilly A. Samson, a waiver clerk assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina, felt like maybe she could help Sailors deployed overseas, by sending care packages.



Samson, a Powhattan, Virginia, native, contacted the local Navy Operational Support Centers (NOSC) in North Carolina to obtain a list of local Sailors currently deployed overseas. She and some of her colleagues then collected items from the local United Service Organizations Inc. (USO), a nonprofit-charitable corporation dedicated to serving American service members and their families.



“We boxed up the items from the USO and sent them to Sailors who are local to North Carolina but are currently located somewhere like Bahrain, Afghanistan, Djibouti and places like that,” said Samson. “We are doing this for people who are currently serving away from their homes and their families.”



The USO supplied items such as electronics, snacks, masks, sanitization wipes and candy for the NTAG Sailors to ship.



Samson and her team just had to package them up and ship them out to each Sailor on her list. She raised funds from around her command to help cover the shipping costs. The support was overwhelming and Samson is proud to have gotten the job done.



“I’ve been a part of volunteer efforts like this throughout my career,” said Samson. “This is a way to give back and it is a huge morale boost. I know it was for me whenever I was stationed on a ship and out to sea a few years back … I would get something in the mail from family members or friends or anybody who really thought about me and sent a sort of ‘thank you.’ I know that means a lot to some people. I’ve actually had service members come back to me later and say ‘hey, thanks so much for those care packages.’ It makes a difference when you’re out there in your day-to-day routine to receive something out of the ordinary. It’s exciting.”



Samson understands that COVID has complicated things more. She said that before Sailors didn’t have to worry much about having things like masks. Furthermore, they could just return home upon completion of deployments.



“With COVID restrictions, now people are required to sit an extra 14 days on ROM (restriction of movement) following any travel,” said Samson. “I just want to let them know that they are not forgotten.”



