Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Box of Morale [Image 1 of 4]

    A Box of Morale

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Gregory White 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210326-N-RB391-042 (March 26, 2021) RALEIGH, NC - Navy Yeoman Petty Officer First Class Lilly A. Samson, an NTAG Carolina waiver clerk and Powhattan, Virgina native, seals up a box full of gift items for deployed servicemembers. Samson has been working with the USO and local Navy Operational Support Centers to prepare the care packages. (US Navy photo by Gregory White, NTAG Carolina public affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 11:34
    Photo ID: 6600308
    VIRIN: 210326-N-RB391-042
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Box of Morale [Image 4 of 4], by Gregory White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Box of Morale
    A Box of Morale
    A Box of Morale
    A Box of Morale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Box of Morale

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployed
    USO
    care package
    Sailor
    gifts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT