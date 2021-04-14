COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2021) - Command Master Chief Dalton Trouth presents Cmdr. Diane Cua, former commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), a shadow box during a change of command ceremony. A shadow box is a memento presented by the crewmembers, encapsulating their former leader’s service and commitment to the command. Cmdr. Anthony Massey assumed command of Curtis Wilbur, relieving Cua for future naval assignments. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:58 Photo ID: 6599558 VIRIN: 210414-N-AJ005-1106 Resolution: 5103x3912 Size: 1.58 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.