COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2021) - Capt. Chase Sergeant (right), Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15, transfers command of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) from Cmdr. Diane Cua to Cmdr. Anthony Massey during a change of command ceremony. Massey assumed command of Curtis Wilbur, relieving Cua for future naval assignments. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:58 Photo ID: 6599557 VIRIN: 210414-N-AJ005-1076 Resolution: 6274x3296 Size: 1.48 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.