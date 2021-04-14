COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2021) - Cmdr. Diane Cua, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), is awarded the Meritorious Sevice Medal by Capt. Chase Sergeant, Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15, during a change of command ceremony. Cmdr. Anthony Massey shall assume command of Curtis Wilbur, relieving Cua for future naval assignments. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:58 Photo ID: 6599554 VIRIN: 210414-N-AJ005-1053 Resolution: 5625x4018 Size: 1.76 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.