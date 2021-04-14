Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Curtis Wilbur Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2021) - Cmdr. Anthony Massey, the prospective commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), is rung aboard the ship during a change of command ceremony. Massey shall assume command of Curtis Wilbur, relieving Cmdr. Diane Cua for future naval assignments. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Beam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:58
    Photo ID: 6599553
    VIRIN: 210414-N-AJ005-1020
    Resolution: 4731x3710
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Curtis Wilbur Change of Command
    USS Curtis Wilbur Change of Command
    USS Curtis Wilbur Change of Command
    USS Curtis Wilbur Change of Command
    USS Curtis Wilbur Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Curtis Wilbur
    DDG 54
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT