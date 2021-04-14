USS Curtis Wilbur Change of Command

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2021) - Cmdr. Anthony Massey, the prospective commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), is rung aboard the ship during a change of command ceremony. Massey shall assume command of Curtis Wilbur, relieving Cmdr. Diane Cua for future naval assignments. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Beam)
