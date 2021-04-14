USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Change of Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan – In a socially-distanced change of command ceremony, Cmdr. Anthony Massey relieved

Cmdr. Diane Cua as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis

Wilbur (DDG 54) on April 14 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka.

Cua served as the commanding officer from October 2019 to April 2021, and will report to serve on the staff of

Chief of Naval Personnel, in Washington, DC, for her next assignment.

“It has been a challenging deployment, but our team has been self-sufficient, tough, and resilient,” said Cua.

During her last few days underway with Curtis Wilbur, Cua also expressed her feelings about her time as

commanding officer.

“The Sailors of Curtis Wilbur have impressed me with their motivation and dedication to accomplishing

numerous missions in 7th Fleet. I am proud of each member of Curtis Wilbur, and have been humbled to learn

from and work with the best crew on the waterfront. I am thankful for this amazing opportunity to have served

as their commanding officer.”

The ceremony marked the end of a successful tour for Cua, as the ship’s 19th commanding officer. She led

Curtis Wilbur through the end of a CNO maintenance availability, an arduous basic phase training and

certification cycle, and into a 6-month deployment.

Amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, Curtis Wilbur participated in multiple freedom of navigation operations

in the Indo Pacific theater, independently deployed operations, and carrier strike group operations with USS

Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Curtis Wilbur’s work with U.S. allies and partners in the region supported the U.S.

Navy’s mutual commitment to international maritime norms and regional stability.

Massey served previously as executive officer aboard Curtis Wilbur.

Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-

deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s Theater Surface Warfare Commander.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 01:57 Story ID: 393884 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.