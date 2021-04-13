PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2021) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Sheila Roberts, right, from Santa Fe, N.M., and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Artkeun Ignacio, from Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, shoot an M2HB machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 13, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)

