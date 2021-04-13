PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2021) – U.S. Sailors work on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 13, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 06:57
|Photo ID:
|6598037
|VIRIN:
|210413-N-YQ383-1062
|Resolution:
|5033x3355
|Size:
|796.5 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Brandon Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
