PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2021) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Ezikiel Brown, from Atlanta, shoots an M2HB machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 13, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 06:57 Photo ID: 6598035 VIRIN: 210413-N-FK754-1041 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 876.04 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN EDUARDO A TORRES, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.