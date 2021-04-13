PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2021) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Ezikiel Brown, from Atlanta, shoots an M2HB machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 13, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 06:57
|Photo ID:
|6598036
|VIRIN:
|210413-N-FK754-1046
|Resolution:
|2457x3685
|Size:
|847.93 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN EDUARDO A TORRES, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
