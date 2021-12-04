210412-N-MZ836-1030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Logan MarxHamilton removes a panel from an aircraft during a flight deck firefighting drill aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 12, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jesse Schwab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 22:22 Photo ID: 6597796 VIRIN: 210412-N-MZ836-1030 Resolution: 6385x4257 Size: 1.15 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Sailors Participate in Fire Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.