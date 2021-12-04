Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Sailors Participate in Fire Drill [Image 5 of 6]

    Kearsarge Sailors Participate in Fire Drill

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210412-N-MZ836-1030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Logan MarxHamilton removes a panel from an aircraft during a flight deck firefighting drill aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 12, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jesse Schwab)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Sailors Participate in Fire Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Kearsarge
    Fire Drill"
    Sailors
    Wasp
    "U.S. Navy
    LHD3

