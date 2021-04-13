Kearsarge Sailors Participate in a Live-Fire Qualification

210412-N-IK871-1129 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Jeremy Bradfield fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire proficiency qualification event on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 12, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas R. Boris)

