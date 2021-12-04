Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Sailors Participate in a Live-Fire Proficiency Qualification Event [Image 6 of 6]

    Kearsarge Sailors Participate in a Live-Fire Proficiency Qualification Event

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210412-N-MZ836-2086 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) Airman Tyler Walker fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire proficiency qualification event on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 12, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jesse Schwab)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 22:22
    VIRIN: 210412-N-MZ836-2086
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Sailors Participate in a Live-Fire Proficiency Qualification Event [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Kearsarge
    Sailors
    Wasp
    "U.S. Navy
    Gun Shoot"
    LHD3

