210412-N-MZ836-2086 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) Airman Tyler Walker fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire proficiency qualification event on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 12, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jesse Schwab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 22:22 Photo ID: 6597797 VIRIN: 210412-N-MZ836-2086 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1002.36 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Sailors Participate in a Live-Fire Proficiency Qualification Event [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.