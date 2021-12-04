PHIBRON 6 Sailor Stands Watch on Kearsarge

210412-N-VM474-1035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) Operation Specialist 2nd Class Daniela Mireles, assigned to Amphibious Squadron Six, stands a global command control system maritime watch in the combat information center aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 12, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender)
