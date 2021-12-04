Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHIBRON 6 Sailor Stands Watch on Kearsarge [Image 3 of 6]

    PHIBRON 6 Sailor Stands Watch on Kearsarge

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210412-N-VM474-1035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) Operation Specialist 2nd Class Daniela Mireles, assigned to Amphibious Squadron Six, stands a global command control system maritime watch in the combat information center aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 12, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 22:22
    Photo ID: 6597794
    VIRIN: 210412-N-VM474-1035
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 803.17 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHIBRON 6 Sailor Stands Watch on Kearsarge [Image 6 of 6], by SA Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Kearsarge
    Sailors
    Wasp
    "U.S. Navy
    #USNavy"
    LHD3

