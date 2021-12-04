Kearsarge Sailors Participate in Fire Drill

210412-N-MZ836-1015 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Mabel Tapia, left, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Armando Contreras, right, recover a simulated causality during a flight deck firefighting drill aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 12, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway to certify for operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jesse Schwab)

