MA2 Parker and Astra

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 12, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Logann Parker, a Naval Support Activity Souda Bay military working dog (MWD) handler, gives Astra, a MWD, her training toy on base April 12, 2021. The U.S. Air Force 341st Training Squadron is responsible for training and assigning all dogs from the MWD program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Vernier/ Released)

