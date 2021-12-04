NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 12, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Logann Parker, a Naval Support Activity Souda Bay military working dog (MWD) handler, hides MWD Astra’s training tool during a handling demonstration on base April 12, 2021. MWD handlers train their dogs by running them through obstacles while the dogs obey the handler’s commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Vernier/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 09:06 Photo ID: 6595984 VIRIN: 210412-N-EG592-1076 Resolution: 7392x4928 Size: 19.36 MB Location: GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MA2 Parker and Astra [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.