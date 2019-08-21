MA2 Parker and Astra

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 12, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Logann Parker, a Naval Support Activity Souda Bay military working dog (MWD) handler, poses with Astra, a MWD, during a training session on base April 12, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Vernier/ Released)
