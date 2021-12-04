MA2 Parker and Astra

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 12, 2021) Astra, a Military Working Dog (MWD), jumps over two hurdles during a training session with her handler, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Logann Parker, onboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay April 12, 2021. Around 85 percent of MWDs are purchased from specialized breeders in Germany and the Netherlands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Vernier/ Released)

