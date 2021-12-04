Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA2 Parker and Astra

    GREECE

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Vernier 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 12, 2021) Astra, a Military Working Dog (MWD), jumps over two hurdles during a training session with her handler, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Logann Parker, onboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay April 12, 2021. Around 85 percent of MWDs are purchased from specialized breeders in Germany and the Netherlands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Vernier/ Released)

    MWD
    Greece
    U.S. Navy
    Master-at-Arms
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay

