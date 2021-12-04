NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 12, 2021) Astra, a Military Working Dog (MWD), runs through a tube during a training session onboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay April 12, 2021. MWD’s sense of smell is five to ten times stronger than a human’s. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Vernier/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 09:06
|Photo ID:
|6595992
|VIRIN:
|210412-N-EG592-1316
|Resolution:
|5321x3547
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MA2 Parker and Astra [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
