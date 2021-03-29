Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build

U.S. Marines and Philippine Soldiers intermingle after being introduced at the start of a humanitarian project in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., March 29, 2021. The construction not only provides a new day care facility, but it also builds bonds between allies on a personal and professional level. Balikatan advances combined military modernization and capability development by increasing the opportunities for both militaries to work together in a complex and realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

