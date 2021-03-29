The U.S. Marine Corps and Philippine Army Humanitarian Civic Assistance site three leadership meet to discuss the construction of a daycare center in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., March 29, 2021 during Exercise Balikatan. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 00:00
|Photo ID:
|6595718
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-HZ722-1017
|Resolution:
|4118x2745
|Size:
|8.41 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT