Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build

The U.S. Marine Corps and Philippine Army Humanitarian Civic Assistance site three leadership meet to discuss the construction of a daycare center in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., March 29, 2021 during Exercise Balikatan. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

