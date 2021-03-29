Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build

U.S. Marines and Philippine Soldiers are introduced to one another and briefed on the construction plans and guidelines in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., March 29, 2021 during Exercise Balikatan. This iteration of Balikatan includes the implementation of COVID-19 prevention procedures planned in close coordination with the AFP and Philippines government in order to keep local communities and U.S. and Philippines forces safe and healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

