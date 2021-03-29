Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build [Image 4 of 5]

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build

    PHILIPPINES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnathan Rocha, 9th Engineer Support Battalion combat engineer, verifies recently delivered tool kits on an annex for the construction of a day care center in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., March 29, 2021. The annex lists each tool kit shipped for construction purposes, which include masonry, carpentry and excavation tools. Balikatan advances combined military modernization and capability development by increasing the opportunities for both militaries to work together in a complex and realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

