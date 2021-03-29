U.S. Marines unload a laser level out of a toolkit in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., March 29, 2021 during Exercise Balikatan. A laser level is a digital laser used to find the level of the landscape of construction sites. Balikatan advances combined military modernization and capability development by increasing the opportunities for both militaries to work together in a complex and realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

Date Taken: 03.29.2021
Location: PH
Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build, by SrA Kaylea Berry