    Mike Company MCMAP [Image 6 of 7]

    Mike Company MCMAP

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct break falls during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 12, 2021. Recruits were instructed to execute the different techniques step-by-step to ensure they were performed correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company MCMAP [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

